Brooklyn bakery offers treats and a math lesson during pandemic

PROSPECT HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — The Bakery on Bergen is located in the heart of Prospect Heights.

The owner, Akim Vann says her sign outside says it all.

“Right now it says ‘we sprinkle a little Black girl magic on everything.’ That sign lets people know that a Black woman owns this bakery. It brings people in,” said Vann.

A former teacher and mathematician, Vann says it’s more than a place to get a sweet treat. It’s a place to feed young minds, offering math classes to children in the community. Vann teaches math with Baking Together.

Vann says in such a chaotic time, people are looking for a little pick me up and she has a sweet solution. Her specialty is her rum cake.

If you want to sign up for classes or order, visit their website.