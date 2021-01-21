Brooklyn artist beautifying through murals

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn — Just outside the historic Ruby’s Bar and Grill on the Coney Island boardwalk, you can still hear the seagulls and an artist at work.
Danielle Mastrion is busy working on her next mural. Mastrion has been painting murals in Coney Island for the last four years, but these days it’s a lot different.
Her passion for painting has now turned into a mission to help businesses recover and heal, with a little hope and a lot of color.
She has murals at the Denos Wonder Wheel, inside businesses like the Coney Island brewery, the Cyclone Rollercoaster, and now Ruby’s Bar & Grill.
