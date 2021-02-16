Bronx mom wants the heat back on permanently

THE BRONX — A Bronx mother has been having issues with her heat for years.

Vivianna Wrenn from the Bronx sent video of her problems to PIX11 News. Wrenn says she is forced to bundle up her 3-year-old son Supreme to keep warm because her apartment is so cold.

It was back in December 2018 we first met Wrenn. Supreme was just a baby. She had to dress him in a snowsuit to stay warm.

We helped bring the heat and repairs then and now we’re back to try and fix the problem for good.

Now that her son is older, she says wearing a snowsuit is not an option anymore.

“He’s very very cold, I can’t put him in another snowsuit. He hates them. He is special needs, living with autism,” said Wrenn.

Wrenn says sometimes the layers and space heater are just not enough. She uses thermal curtains and duct tape around the windows.

“We have scheduled a glazier to inspect the windows at Ms. Wrenn’s apartment for any repairs this week and will further address weatherproofing windows with the resident,” a NYCHA spokesperson told PIX11 News when we requested comment.

