Bronx mom-to-be needs heat, hot water

THE BRONX — As the Bronx continues to dig out from this week’s snowstorm, families at the Morris Houses reached out to PIX11 for help to get their heat and hot water fixed.

Yocasta Tavares sent cellphone videos showing three generations trying to stay warm in her Bronx apartment.

Tavares said she tries her best to keep her three sons warm while they are remote learning, but it’s hard with no heat or hot water.

Plus, she is eight months pregnant with her first baby girl.

Every night is now the same ritual: she boils water and fills a red bucket multiple times in order to bathe her boys.

Tavares said she also worries about her 90-year-old grandfather who lives with her and suffers from Alzheimer’s.

“I keep putting in tickets. No one checks. No one comes. Nothing. I am still waiting,” said Tavares.

The good news: Tavares says she got three visits from NYCHA crews an hour after PIX11 left her home. A NYCHA spokesperson says they are looking into Tavares’ complaints.

A NYCHA spokesperson said, “Our heating staff spoke with this resident today and performed an apartment visit to verify heat and water. They found the apartment is receiving sufficient heat, but there might be issues with crossover in the building, which happens when there is a faulty hook-up, often a washing machine or dishwasher, which affects the hot water. We are working to identify any crossover issues to make repairs.”

