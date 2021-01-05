Bronx housing advocate loses battle with COVID-19

THE BRONX — Whether she was fighting for repairs for the tenants of her NYCHA development or getting a new wheelchair for a senior in need, Roxy Reid was always busy helping people.

Reid was the tenant president of the Castle Hill Houses in the Bronx.

Over the years, PIX11 News covered dozens of stories with Reid. She was always leading the way.

Monday night, Reid died from complications of COVID-19.

She leaves behind three children and a community, now heartbroken.

“My mom was my idol, she was everything to me,” said Princess Spand, Reid’s daughter.

“She was one of the most giving people I know. I was there before she went on the ventilator. We FaceTimed the kids, she still had a happy spirit even in her condition,” said Donald Reid, Reid’s son.

The news of her passing hit people hard in the Bronx. A heart of roses placed on the front of her building Tuesday night.

Reid said the people who lived at Castle Hill Houses were part of her big family. Reid worked hard for them countless times, getting repairs, like restoring the heat and hot water in the winter.

Reid lived at the Castle hill Houses for 45 years. Five years ago, she became tenant president. Her passion was always in helping people.

To help her family, visit their Gofundme.