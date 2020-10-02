Bronx EMT and firefighter now helps oversee COVID-19 testing in his community

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — He is a paramedic from the Bronx, who is now giving back to his community, going door-to-door and doing COVID-19 testing in the neighborhood where he grew up.

Abel Collado has been a paramedic for seven years and a firefighter for the past year and half. Now he’s overseeing door-to-door COVID-19 testing. This is not just a job for the 25-year-old, it’s personal.

Collado never dreamed he would be on the frontlines in a battle against a virus, deeply impacting his community. He grew up in the Belmont section of the Bronx, raised by a single mom with two brothers. Collado says at an early age, he knew he wanted to make a difference.

“It’s deeply personal to me to be here. I’m raised here. It’s made me the man I am today,” said Collado.

Collado now works for a health service called Ready, where during the pandemic, everyday, he goes directly to homes, and helps provide medical care and COVID-19 testing. Ready has now also expanded door-to-door COVID-19 testing to 72 NYCHA developments across the city.

There’s 150 people just like Collado, administering COVID-19 testing door to door all across the city.

