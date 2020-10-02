Bronx EMT and firefighter now helps oversee COVID-19 testing in his community

NEW YORK — He is a paramedic from the Bronx, who is now giving back to his community, going door-to-door and doing COVID-19 testing in the neighborhood where he grew up.
Abel Collado has been a paramedic for seven years and a firefighter for the past year and half. Now he’s overseeing door-to-door COVID-19 testing. This is not just a job for the 25-year-old, it’s personal.
Collado never dreamed he would be on the frontlines in a battle against a virus, deeply impacting his community. He grew up in the Belmont section of the Bronx, raised by a single mom with two brothers. Collado says at an early age, he knew he wanted to make a difference.
“It’s deeply personal to me to be here. I’m raised here. It’s made me the man I am today,” said Collado.
Collado now works for a health service called Ready, where during the pandemic, everyday, he goes directly to homes, and helps provide medical care and COVID-19 testing. Ready has now also expanded door-to-door COVID-19 testing to 72 NYCHA developments across the city.
There’s 150 people just like Collado, administering COVID-19 testing door to door all across the city.
If you want someone to come to your home and you need a COVID-19 test go to this website.