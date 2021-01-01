Bronx building residents say they haven’t had hot water in months

THE BRONX — Tenants of one Bronx building say they started off the new year with ice cold water coming out of their faucets.

Many of them say they haven’t had hot water in months.

“Housing is not doing their share. They aren’t doing anything. They are killing us,” said Nirva Bresil, who lives at the Marble Hill houses in the Bronx.

There are 153 apartments in Bresil’s building.

“It’s infuriating. It’s been going on too long. It shouldn’t be such a difficult problem,” said Bronx Assemblymember Jeffrey Dinowitz.

Dinowitz tells us certain apartment lines are a constant problem.

“There are eleven buildings in the the Marble Hill Houses. There should be one person for each building at least to fix things. They don’t have that right now. “

A NYCHA spokesperson responded to our request for comment.

“NYCHA Staff are looking into this issue and have found multiple cross connection issues where cold water is mixing with the hot water causing temperature fluctuations in various apartment lines,” they said. “Our Heating and Maintenance Department is working with property management to identify and correct the cross connections.”

If you have a problem with your heat or hot water reach out to Monica Morales at monica@pix11.com