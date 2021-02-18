3 Bronx NYCHA developments get over $261 million in renovations and repairs

THE BRONX — Three Bronx NYCHAdevelopments unveiled $261 million in renovations thanks to a public/private partnership. While some residents are critical of the program, the city says it’s the best way to finally fix NYCHA.

Rafael Uriondo, 75, has lived at the Betances Houses in the Bronx for 47 years, and says things are better with new private management.

“Something breaks in my house, they fix it right away,” said Uriondo.

The Betances Houses is one of three developments that received millions of dollars in private funding to repair and renovate over 1,100 apartments.

Deputy Mayor Vicki Been gave PIX11 a preview.

Through PACT, developments will be included in what’s called the federal Rental Assistance Demonstration, or RAD. PACT depends on partnerships with private businesses and nonprofits to convert apartments to Section 8 housing.

Giselle Gavin is the Resident Association president of the Betances Houses. Gavin said her residents are happy with the results and admits she was skeptical at first.

“I had questions: will we be displaced? We got answers and it eliminated our fear,” said Gavin.

Some NYCHA residents still worry about their rights.

“It can’t stay public because people don’t want it to stay public. You have real estate boards, the unions, and NYCHA repaying favors,” said Danny Barber, with City-wide Council of Presidents.

NYCHA says right now over 21,000 apartments are in the process of being converted to private management. The goal is 62,000 over the next ten years.

“I hope the legacy is finally we fixed these apartments,” said Been.