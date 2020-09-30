200,000 diapers donated for NYC families in need

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

SOUTH JAMAICA, Queens — There is a critical need not just for meals but for diapers at local food banks.

Maria Cabel from South Jamaica is waiting in a long line with her two year old son Diego. She tells us in Spanish she needs food to feed her family but right now she is also in desperate need for diapers.

Cabel is not alone. Joan Bradley, who helps run a Queens food distribution center, says the need for diapers is even greater than before the pandemic.

“We have 70 to 80 parents come everytime. They even cry they say thank you it’s coming from the heart. Its really helping them,” said Bradley.

Over a dozen soup kitchens and non-profits are getting a big boost today thanks to a huge donation. Next week, Bradley’s pantry and dozens of other community programs will be getting this big delivery. Thousands of diapers, thanks to the Robin Hood and Allied Foundations.

City Harvest is set to deliver them within the next few weeks across all five boroughs.

According to Heather Edwards, the Executive director of the Allied Foundation, a non-profit formed by pediatricians based on Long Island, one in three families across the country can’t afford diapers.

In NYC, her organization is getting three times the number of calls from families who need diapers since the pandemic began.

“The government doesn’t recognize diapers as a basic need. Therefore, they are not covered by SNAP so they have to reuse borrow or make their own,” said Edwards.

If you need diapers or want to give go to info@alliedfoundation.org