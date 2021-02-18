15-year-old who spent 2020 in shelters now in ICU, on ventilator with COVID-19

NEW YORK — Scherry Barnett and her 15-year-old wheelchair-bound daughter Schania were staying at The Stewart Hotel, a shelter for homeless families in Midtown, when PIX11 News first met them in December.

We were fighting for them to find a new home that suited Schania’s needs. Now, Barnett says her beautiful daughter is fighting for her life on a ventilator in an ICU with COVID-19.

“They said it was COVID-19, they have to put her on a ventilator, she is not breathing well with the tube in her. I never thought in a million years. Not my Schania, my only daughter,” said Barnett.

Barnett is praying her daughter will make a full recovery and says she is sharing her story to remind people of the dangers of this terrible disease. She is still also looking for a three bedroom, wheelchair accessible apartment in Manhattan with her Section 8 voucher.

If you can help her or need help in public housing, reach out to Monica Morales at monica@pix11.com