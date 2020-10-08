Young whales looking to dine flock to waters off NYC

An adolescent Humpback whale designated “Whale 0140,” identified through patterns on the whale’s fluke, is seen from the vessel American Princess during a cruise offered by Gotham Whale, as the cetacean is spotted off the northern New Jersey coast line Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

NEW YORK — Recent years have seen a tremendous surge in the number of whales observed in waters around the Big Apple, whale watch captains and scientists said.

Many of the whales are juvenile humpback whales, and they likely are drawn to New York City by an abundance of menhaden — small, schooling fish they love to eat, scientists said.

The menhaden population has grown around New York and New Jersey.

The concentration of feeding whales in New York’s bustling waters poses risks such as ship strikes, experts said.

