Young artist overcomes the odds, has work displayed in TriBeCa

TRIBECA, Manhattan — One young New Yorker is dazzling fans with his new art installation featuring some familiar faces.

At just 14 years old, Tyler Gordon has opened his first art gallery installation in New York City called the Icon Collection.

The exhibit includes portraits of Oprah Winfrey, Maya Angelou and Kobe Bryant.

“These are some of the people that inspire me,” Gordon said in an interview with PIX11 News.

Gordon painted his first portrait at the age of 10 after a moving dream.

“I was really excited,” he said. “My mom’s jaw dropped to the floor.”

He’s been called a painting prodigy and Tyler’s work is beloved from Hollywood to the White House. The portrait he created of LeBron James was featured on the cover of TIME Magazine.

“Out of all the amazing artists, they chose a 14 year old. I was completely shocked,” Gordon said.

Gordon has become accustomed to exceeding expectations. He was born deaf and only regained part of his hearing after an experimental surgery.

“I heard my mom’s voice for the first time, so it was really exciting,” he said.

Two years later Gordon faced another setback, breaking his hips.

He spent a month in a wheelchair; but never stopped painting. One of his favorite portraits is the one he painted of Vice President Kamala Harris.

“When I painted her, she really inspired me to keep going in life and always keep pushing forward,” he said.

Harris loved the painting so much, she called to speak with the artist.

Gordon was overwhelmed with excitement when she called.

“We were just completely shocked,” he said.

Gordon’s latest project, an outdoor exhibition here in New York City, is currently on view at 200 Hudson Street in TriBeCa.