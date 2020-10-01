Yorkie’s death at Kennedy Airport facility fuels legal fight

This undated photo provided by Elena Kurakova shows Uti-Puti Knopochka, a Yorkshire terrier that was among 11 dogs flown into the United States from Moscow via courier on Sept. 8, 2020. The dog died in September at a private facility at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport used to hold animals from overseas that are denied entry by federal officials. (Elena Kurakova via AP)

NEW YORK — The death of a Yorkshire terrier from Russia is fueling a messy legal battle over importing purebred canines.

The dog died in September at a private facility at New York’s Kennedy Airport used to hold animals that don’t clear customs. A necropsy found that the dog tested positive for the highly contagious canine parvovirus.

The Yorkie was among 11 dogs flown into the country from Moscow via courier on Sept. 8. They were quarantined after federal officials alleged they hadn’t been vaccinated for rabies.

Plaintiffs claiming to be the dogs’ rightful owners are suing to get them released.