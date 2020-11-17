‘X’ gender NY driver’s licenses coming with computer update

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York intends to offer driver’s licenses with a nonbinary gender identity marker of “X,” but it could take more than a year before Department of Motor Vehicles computers will be able to automatically handle the option.

State officials made the disclosure in papers filed in a federal lawsuit brought against them by Sander Saba, who is challenging the state policy of limiting gender identity on licenses to either “male” or “female.”

Saba, a nonbinary transgender New York City resident, said in the lawsuit that the policy is discriminatory.

The state recently moved to dismiss the lawsuit as moot.

