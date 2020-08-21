Woman arrested in connection to vandalism on No. 7 subway cars: NYPD

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — A woman previously detained in an unmarked van in Manhattan for allegedly damaging city property has again been taken into custody, this time in connection with vandalism reported on subway cars, police sources said on Friday.

Nikki Stone, 18, was arrested Thursday and faces charges of making graffiti and possession of a graffiti instrument.

Authorities have received reports of smashing sprees on No. 7 trains, with the most recent reported on Wednesday.

Police sources said Stone is being investigated for past broken-window incidents and was trying to break a window when she was arrested. Other law enforcement agencies are investigating additional claims against Stone, the sources said.

Earlier this month, police released images of a man they say broke 200 windows on dozens of subway trains over the past five months, including trains on the No. 7 line.

Wednesday, an MTA employee discovered glass on the cab door was shattered while the train car was at the Main Street station.

Another 7 train got violated today @NYCTSubway @NYPDTransit this is getting out of control @ClaytonGuse @progressiveact @dahvnyc @danrivoli I wonder if it’s the same guy they caught and let go ??‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/Ki0clZTOlH — Gomez (@TripleG_RTO) August 20, 2020

Video posted to Twitter shows several broken windows on a several subway cars of what’s identified to be a No. 7 train.

If the vandalism continues, there is potential that service on the No. 7 line could change because of “very tight” supply of glass for No. 7 train cars, according to MTA sources.

Stone was previously taken into custody by police last month after she allegedly damaged police cameras during five separate incidents in and around City Hall Park.

Her arrest sparked controversy after police pulled her into an unmarked minivan as NYPD officers kept protesters away from the vehicle in Manhattan.

Correction: This article initially misreported that Stone was arrested for allegedly breaking windows on the No. 7 train. Police sources later clarified she is being investigated for — but has not been arrested in connection with — window-smashing incidents.