With COVID relief near, what will the dollar amount — and income ceiling — mean for New Yorkers?

A stimulus check issued by the IRS to help combat the adverse economic effects of the COVID-19 outbreak is shown in San Antonio on April 23, 2020.

NEW YORK — COVID-19 relief passed another major hurdle on Friday, with the Biden administration’s first legislative finish line approaching through reconciliation. But what does it mean for New Yorkers?

Diana Mercado, a single mother of three growing boys, said she was fortunate enough to receive the last two federal coronavirus stimulus checks, and the next round of pandemic relief can’t come soon enough.

“With our kids being home, our expenses — home expenses like food, gas and supplies for school — they’ve all gone up. And even grocery shopping has gone up,” she said. “We’re not using it to go on vacation. We’re not using it to buy materialistic things. Honestly, we don’t know where this COVID’s going to be from next week to next month, to even summertime.”

The $1.9 trillion plan inched closer to reality in Washington on Friday.

President Joe Biden spoke just hours after Democrats pulled an all-nighter Thursday into early Friday morning; Vice President Kamala Harris cast the tie-breaking vote on the long-awaited Democrat-backed stimulus package.

Republicans refused to get behind it.

The plan calls for $1,400 stimulus checks per person; several more months of a $400 unemployment supplement for those out of work; $130 billion to help schools; and $350 billion for state and local budget relief.

Biden said he’s leaning toward an annual income ceiling for couples making $150,000 per year before the checks start to phase out.

But economist Brock Pierce says the high cost of living in some of America’s large cities — including New York — may prevent some families from being able to stretch their next stimulus as far as they’d like, if they get a check at all.

“That bar is very high, and when they set a threshold, a ceiling, a level of income necessary to participate in aid, often places like New York might be left behind, and that’s a real concern for New Yorkers,” he said.

Diana Mercado said as grateful as she will be to receive it, she worries about how long the next stimulus check will last.

“$1,400 probably would stretch a little bit past a month,” she said, “which is not long.”

Corey Crockett contributed.