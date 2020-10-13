With concert halls shut, NY Philharmonic takes to sidewalk

Members of the NY Phil Bandwagon, from left, violinist Fiona Simon, countertenor and producer Anthony Roth Costanzo, violinist Curtis Stewart and viola player Robert Rinehart perform in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. The NY Phil Bandwagon travels to three unannounced locations around New York City, Friday through Sunday, for an impromptu pullup chamber music concert as part of the New York Philharmonic’s Fall 2020 activities. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — The New York Philharmonic has found a way to play on even after its performance hall was shut because of the coronavirus.

For the past few months its musicians have been playing pop-up concerts on sidewalks and in public plazas around New York City.

The musicians and their equipment travel by van and pickup truck and play short, unpublicized sets to small groups of passersby.

The Philharmonic plans to hold its final Bandwagon concert of the year this weekend, then resume the program in the spring.

“You’re not a complete musician if you’re just playing for yourself,” violinist Fiona Simon said.