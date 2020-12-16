Winter storm causes power outages in parts of NY, NJ

NEW YORK — With a winter storm moving through the area bringing serious snow and whipping winds, officials are warning of power outages across the tri-state region.

As of about 9:45 p.m., the following outages were reported:



PSE&G Long Island reported 11 outages affecting nearly 2,000 customers.

PSEG New Jersey said 1,950 customers are affected by 29 outages.

Con Edison said about 264 customers are affected by outages.

Jersey City Power and Light had about 9,658 customers affected.

52 customers are without power in Orange and Rockland counties.

Officials encourage people to stay off the roads so municipal crews can clear roads and utility crews can restore power if necessary.

A spokesperson for PSE&G on Long Island said outages could last for more than a day.

“We ask our customers to be prepared and plan ahead in case they are without power for an extended outage,” said Rebecca Mazzarella.

And if you’re without power, report the outage.

“Never assume that we know you are without power,” she said.

You can report an outage to PSE&G through their mobile app, website or call center.

A Con Edison spokesperson said hundreds are standing by to respond to outages.

Alfonso Quiroz also reminded New Yorkers to stay away from downed power lines.

Since Sandy, Quiroz said Con Edison has spent over $1 billion to improve infrastructure to help make sure customers keep power.