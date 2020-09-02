What you can enjoy in New York now with travel restrictions still in place

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

As the summer season comes to a close, that doesn’t mean the fun stops. There’s so much you can do nearby.

With travel restrictions still in place, why not be a tourist in your own city? Start by adding museums to your list of things to do. Take a short ferry ride and visit Liberty and Ellis islands. The two iconic landmarks offer a magical experience filled with amazing views and a look back at history.

September marks the 30th year since the Ellis Island museum opened. Some of the attractions include,

The American Immigrant Wall of Honor:The Wall of Honor, located on Ellis Island overlooking Lower Manhattan, celebrates the immigrant experience. People can add their family name to the Wall, regardless of when they came to America. There are more than 775,000 names on the Wall of Honor. Only three panels remain.

Ellis Island Restoration and contemporary images of the building: Sept. 10 marks 30 years since the opening of the Ellis Island National Museum of Immigration. The museum documents the story of American immigration from the 1500s through to today. Visitors will walk in the steps of more than 17 million immigrants who passed through the former immigration complex from 1892 until the 1950s. The Great Hall is where immigrants would await processing.

Statue of Liberty Museum: Opened in May 2019, the museum tells the story of Lady Liberty and invites visitors to contemplate what liberty means to them. The museum is home to the Statue’s original torch as well as replicas of her face and foot.

American Family Immigration History Center: Located on Ellis Island, the History Center is home to a database of some 65 million arrival records. Visitors can search passenger manifests to explore their family’s connections to Ellis Island and the Port of New York. For a donation of $30, the History Center’s team will conduct the research themselves and share the results in a couple of weeks.

If you’re up for some animal fun, head over to White Post Farms in Melville, Long Island. There are giraffes, primates and cows. Kids can also enjoy pony rides and feed the birds at the famous bird aviary.

Indoor, outdoor dining? Take your pick. Just keep in mind that New York City is the only region of the state that still prohibits indoor dining.

Bowling alleys, gyms and malls have also reopened across New York state, but there’s been no word from Gov. Andrew Cuomo on a timeline for reopening New York’s theaters. In the meantime, New Yorkers will have to hop state lines to New Jersey, where cinema s opens Sept. 4.

Wherever you go, keep in mind that there are COVID-19 protocols in place. Face coverings must be worn while maintaining social distance, except for members of the same household.

