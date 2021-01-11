What will happen to city employees that participated in Capitol riots? Mayor weighs in

NEW YORK — Question: Great. Great. Thank you, Commissioner and Mayor. This is a question about just following up on the Capitol Hill riots a little bit different from what I’ve asked about previously, but is the city looking into whether – or if – any city employee or public sector employee beyond after FDNY and NYPD took part in that day? Mayor:

Mayor Bill de Blasio didn’t mince words when asked about city employees that went tot he Capitol and participated in Wednesday’s insurrection.

They “will be terminated. Period.”

The mayor was asked during his Monday news briefing if City Hall was looking into whether or not any city employees went to Washington to riot at the Capitol during the siege of the building.

“Let me just lay down the law here,” he said. “Any New York City employee, any part of the city government who participated in an attack on our democratic institutions — who participated at an insurrection at the Capitol — will be terminated. Period.

“If we have proof that someone violently attacked our United States government, they will not be working for New York City any longer.”

Washington, D.C., officials said the FBI and the local Metropolitan Police Department were leading the investigation into identifying the participants in Wednesday’s violence. D.C. police have arrested 68 people so far. The top federal prosecutor for the District of Columbia, acting U.S. Attorney Michael Sherwin, said 40 cases have already been presented in superior court and prosecutors plan to file 15 federal cases Thursday. Sherwin said “all options are on the table,” including sedition charges.

West Virginia lawmaker who filmed himself and supporters of President Donald Trump storming into the U.S. Capitol is also facing bipartisan calls for his resignation as federal prosecutors step up their pursuit of violent perpetrators.