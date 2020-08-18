What passengers should know about TLC licenses after driver allegedly raped girl

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — The New York City Taxi and Limousine Commission has suspended the license of Evelyn Car Service in Brooklyn and is seeking to permanently revoke its license to operate after the company dispatched a driver now accused of raping a 12-year-old girl.

TLC officials said the car service should have known that Rafael Hernandez did not have a license to operate a livery cab.

The TLC licenses almost 200,000 drivers in the five boroughs. They must undergo a thorough background check, including fingerprinting. The TLC also regulates 450 independently owned car services. The services are required to check the TLC database every day to verify the drivers working for them have a license in good standing. The general manager of Evelyn Car Service insists she did check and that Hernandez was licensed, but TLC officials said Hernandez has never been a licensed livery driver.

Passengers are advised to check for that TLC license as soon as they get into the car and take a picture of it. Look closely at it, because sometimes the driver will be using another person’s license. If that’s the case or you don’t see any license, get out of the car immediately, call the car service and the police.

