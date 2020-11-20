What impact will COVID-19 have on Black Friday?

NEW YORK — With COVID-19 cases on the rise nationwide, Black Friday will certainly look and feel a whole lot different.

The crowds and lines we’re used to seeing could very well be a thing of the past as shoppers are expected to flock online in droves.

“If you’re planning on shopping online make sure you start ASAP,” Sara Skirboll, Shopping Expert at RetailMeNot said.“There’s going to be inventory issues, there will be shipping delays, so the earlier you get started the earlier your completed.”

Retailers have already rolled out a number of sales online, preparing for the high volume of “clicks.”

Even with looming economic uncertainty a survey by RetailMeNot.com shows shoppers have no plans on throwing in the towel this holiday season.

“We know that 66% of people are planning on spending the same amount of money they spent last year in order to create a sense of normalcy for their families,” Skirboll said.

Regardless on how and where you shop, the deep discounts will be there according to Skirboll.

What will be in demand — outside of the big screen TVs and video game consoles — those items that are reflective on the sign of the times.

“Sanitizers for your phone, noise canceling headphones if you are working from home or learning from home with multiple people,” she said. “Things that make every day life under one roof with a lot of people easier and smoother.”

One way to find out if you’re getting the best deal, she says, pay a visit to BlackFriday.com.

“That’s where you’re gonna find all the best black Friday deals before they go live so this way you could compare, contrast and you could choose the best retailer or store who is offering you the best price on the product you need.”

RetailMeNot.com has tons of tips and deals for Black Friday. Visit their site for more.

