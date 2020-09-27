What caused viral West Village protest arrests?

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

WEST VILLAGE, Manhattan — We’ve learned more about the events that led up to a series of arrests in the West Village that went viral on Saturday.

Demonstrators say they were complying with a police order when NYPD officers charged at them. Images of the officers arresting several people while on the sidewalk have caused outrage.

State Sen. Brad Hoylman and State Assemblymember Deborah Glick called the arrests “unwarranted and unacceptable” in a statement.

Organizers say the arrests happened as they had just complied to a police order to stay off the road.

“The officers gave us an order that if you’re in the street it’s unlawful and you would be arrested,” said Les Flagler. “So I gave an order to the protesters let’s clear the road get on the sidewalk we’re not going to obstruct anything.”

Hannah French, another organizer said that things took a turn for the ugly.

“It was then that officers started charging,” said French. “They started running from across the street.”

The march of dozens of people stemmed from an incident about five blocks away at Washington Square Park, where police say they were responding to noise complaints in the area and confiscated equipment from a local DJ.

Police say they gave multiple warnings, but DJ “Shaman” says not so.

“They came on bicycles made a perimeter around me,” Shaman said. “They just came ripped the equipment out. I was like ‘yo whats going on,’ if they would’ve told me to shut it off, I would have shut it off.”

According to the organizers, Shaman had been playing music at the park as part of an “Art of the Protest” event to bring together demonstrators through the arts. With equipment confiscated, they marched over to the 6th police precinct to reclaim the equipment.

As they were across the street from the precinct on Hudson Street, the arrests took place.

“Even after we obeyed their law and order, as they called it, to remove ourselves from the streets, they proceeded again to target us,” said one organizer. “We are tax paying citizens. Why are we being treated as animals when you’re supposed to protect the people?”

Protesters have said people eating dinner and people waiting to cross the street were also arrested. A police spokesperson tells PIX11 News it’s quite possible bystanders may have been caught up in the melee. In all, 12 were detained — four arrested, the rest given summonses.