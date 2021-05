Westminster dog show leaves NYC for Tarrytown for 2021

FILE – In this Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020 file photo, Judging commences in the Best in Show competition in the 144th Westminster Kennel Club dog show in New York. The Westminster dog show is set to take a long walk. The nation’s top pooch pageant will be held outdoors at an estate about 25 miles north of Manhattan on June 12-13 because of the pandemic, the Westminster Kennel Club said Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

NEW YORK — The Westminster dog show is set to take a long walk.

The Westminster Kennel Club says the nation’s top pooch pageant will be held outdoors at an estate about 25 miles north of Manhattan on June 12-13 because of the pandemic.

The shift to the Lyndhurst site along the Hudson River in Tarrytown, New York, will mark the first time in more than 100 years that best in show at Westminster hasn’t been awarded at Madison Square Garden.

In 1920, the top prize was presented at Grand Central Palace in New York.