Westchester couple reunites for 1st time since pandemic started – just in time for Valentine’s Day

WESTCHESTER COUNTY — A husband and wife who’ve been married for 58 years reunited in person on Wednesday for the first time in almost a year at a Westchester assisted living facility.

Harriet and Jerry Shenkman had to keep a physical distance because of the coronavirus pandemic, but Harriet Shenkman visited her husband’s window at the The Bristal Assisted Living community every day, according to the facility.

“We would go behind some bushes,” she said. “They would bring Harry and we would try to talk to them through the window.”

The Bristal even purchased outdoor heaters so she could be comfortable during the visits.

The New York couple met during a blind date at a jazz club in Manhattan. Jerry Shenkman, a jazz lover, was so caught up in the music, that he failed to pay any attention to his date, but she gave him a second chance.

They got married in 1963 and have three children together.

Their reunion was supposed to be on Valentine’s Day, but was moved up because Harriet Shenkman was able to set up a COVID-19 vaccination appointment for that day.