Westchester County’s big dig: snowblowers and shovels were all the rage Tuesday

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — The Nor’easter that dumped more than a foot of snow on New York took its time on the way out.

While blizzard conditions ended late Monday, gray skies and flurries continued in Westchester County Tuesday. Some parts of the northern suburbs saw almost 2 feet of snow.

Shazia Laveach, 20, helped her father shovel their White Plains driveway and sidewalks.

“Yes, it’s a lot of hard work. I can’t wait to move out of New York and go to, like, Florida,” she said.

State, county, and local crews worked from Sunday to Tuesday to clear highways, parkways and roadways.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo thanked everyone who worked to keep New Yorkers safe.

“The storm was of near historic proportion and it was well handled all across the board,” Cuomo said.

Metro-North suspended service during the storm, and so did the Bee-Line Bus system. The MTA resumed service early Tuesday, and Bee-Line began running buses midday.

Drivers who left cars outside, though, had a big dig.

“The snow is up to the top of the wheel wells of the tires. It was an interesting day. And it’s not over yet,” White Plains resident Dave Dell’Orletta said.

The Westchester County Executive asked people to stay off the roads until 4 p.m. Tuesday while crews finished clearing snow.