Westchester County under State of Emergency due to blizzard-like conditions

ARMONK, N.Y. — The Northern Suburbs endured blizzard like conditions Monday for hours.

In Westchester, both Gov. Andrew Cuomo and County Executive George Latimer declared a State of Emergency.

All non-essential travel was discouraged, and plows were out clearing everything from major thruways to driveways.

“Do not go out in this. As bad as it is right now, it is going to get worse. And as it gets worse, you could put yourself in a situation of jeopardy and we don’t want that,” Latimer said Monday afternoon.

The Bee-Line Bus System was shut down and was expected to resume midday Tuesday. All Metro-North service ended mid-afternoon Monday, but the MTA said trains were expected to run Tuesday morning.

Armonk resident Emma Hest said, “I was expecting a lot of snow but not this, this is wild. Really, really a ton of snow.”

Westchester school districts closed or were remote Monday and many planned the same for Tuesday.