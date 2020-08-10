Wegmans recalls oranges, lemons sold at NY, NJ stores over listeria concerns

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Wegmans Food Markets, Inc. recalled lemons, oranges and a variety of products containing lemon over listeria contamination concerns.

The recall includes four-pound bags of Valencia Oranges, two-pound bags of lemons, bulk lemons and a “variety of in-store produced seafood and restaurant foods items that contain fresh lemon,” according to Wegmans.

Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems. It can be fatal in some instances. Healthy people can experience symptoms includinghigh fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. An infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The infected products were sold between July 31 and Aug. 7 at stores in New Jersey, Brooklyn, Pennsylvania, Virginia, North Carolina, Maryland and Harrison, NY.

Customers should return the following products to a Wegmans service desk for a full refund:



Wegmans 4lb Bag Valencia Oranges – UPC: 7789052363

Wegmans 2lb Bag Lemons – UPC: 7789015917

Wegmans bulk lemons – UPC: 4033

Individuals with questions can contact Wegmans Food Markets 1-855-934-3663 Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. or Saturday and Sunday from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

