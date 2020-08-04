Six weeks after primary, election officials certify Carolyn Maloney as winner in NY-12 race

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — More than six weeks after the primary, New York’s Board of Elections on Tuesday certified Rep. Carolyn Maloney as the winner of the Democratic nomination for New York’s 12th District, Maloney’s campaign team said.

Maloney, running for a 15th term in Congress, held off former White House associate and activist Suraj Patel to take the nomination.

“This has been a historic election, with historic turnout and participation – and a historic wait time for results,” Maloney said. “We’ve learned many lessons for November, and must take a number of actions to protect the safety of our vote in the general election.”

Patel has not yet conceded.

Maloney currently serves as the chair of the powerful House Oversight Committee after succeeding the late Rep. Elijah Cummings. Maloney is the 30th most senior member of the House of Representatives in terms of time served.

Patel had challenged Maloney from the left, running on polices like the Green New Deal and Medicare for All. After the primary, he sued over the invalidation of thousands of New York state primary ballots that lacked postmarks.

On Monday, a judge sided with Patel and ruled that at least 1,000 disputed ballots should be counted.

