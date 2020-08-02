‘We need our community to step up’: Advocates push for New Yorkers to fill out census

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Advocates and elected officials in New York pushed Sunday for residents to fill out the census after the Census Bureau sped up the timetable on its website for crunching 2020 census numbers.

Civil rights activists worry the sped-up deadline could affect the thoroughness of the count. The census determines how $1.5 trillion in federal spending is distributed and how many congressional districts each state gets.

As of July 22, only 53 percent of New York City residents had filled out the census. In some neighborhoods, the response rate was as low as 35 percent.

Mayor Bill de Blasio previously warned the city could potentially lose billions of dollars for critical programs if more people don’t fill out the census. He said the census would “determine the future of New York City.”

“Billions of dollars are hanging in the balance,” de Blasio said.

The move to end door knocking for the census early could impact communities of color and lead to massive undercounting of communities that largely vote for Democrats, critics have said.

Councilman Carlos Menchaca said there was “some urgency” to making sure people filled out the census.

“The future of the recovery will be based on census count,” he said.

Rep. Nydia Velázquez (D-NY) said she was fighting to get the deadline extended.

Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez explained the census is important for his office, too.

“We need our community to step up and fill out the census,” he said.