West Indian Day Parade and J’Ouvert festivities go virtual: How to watch

NEW YORK CITY — The sights and sounds that would typically transform Brooklyn into a lively Caribbean festival will be virtual this Labor Day.

The West Indian American Day Parade joins the ranks of the other major New York City events turned upside-down by the coronavirus pandemic.

While there will be no parade, you can watch the New York Carnival Virtual Road streaming live at Carnival.nyc, or on their Facebook and Instagram page.

The livestream starts at 9 a.m. Monday and will run until 9 p.m.,organizers say.

If you want to actually be part of the virtual celebration, head here to register to be part of the Zoom party. A costume is mandatory if you want to show yourself on the Zoom, but there will be prizes for creative, unique costumes.

The annual J’Ouvert festivities Monday morning will also be virtual and will honor essential and frontline workers.

From 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. you can watch the J’Ouvert Virtual Festival streaming live on the J’Ouvert City Facebook page.

Despite the virtual celebrations, the NYPD said officers will continue to be a strong presence.

They’ll be on the lookout for gatherings that violate social distancing rules. They’ll also be guarding against more of the upswell in violence that has marred the summer and which has circled around the festivities in other years.