Watch: Tekashi 6ix9ine rides subway without a mask; train operator demands answers

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine posted a video of himself riding the subway without a mask on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — A New York City subway train operator called out Tekashi 6ix9ine on Friday after the rapper posted a video of himself riding the subway without a mask.

6ix9ine posted the video on Instagram Friday morning with the caption, “F–k it took the train today because I felt like it.”

In the video, he appears not to pay the fare as he enters the station through an emergency door along with several guards. He then boards a Coney Island-bound F train, sans mask, and lays across an empty train bench.

@NYCTSubway look at this JACKAS$$ riding the train with NO MASK @abbey_e_collins where is the mask enforcement @nicolegelinas to make matters worst it doesn’t look like he paid his fare either @progressiveact @danrivoli @ClaytonGuse clearly mask being mandorty is a joke for @MTA pic.twitter.com/soaWyO3pMK — Gomez (@TripleG_RTO) August 7, 2020

A man who identifies himself as a subway train operator shared the video Friday on Twitter and asked NYC Transit, “where is the mask enforcement?”

Face coverings are required for all customers and MTA employees inside stations and on trains because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The MTA has launched an extensive public awareness campaign to encourage the use of face coverings and provides them for free at many station booths.

“Everyone on public transit is required to wear a mask – period. This is dangerous and unacceptable. 6ix9ine knows personally the risks from COVID-19 and he and his bodyguards should be wearing masks and keeping social distance,” MTA Communications Director Tim Minton told PIX11 News on Saturday in response to the video.

6ix9ine, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, recently completed a two-year sentence after testifying against members of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods gang.

Without cooperation, he could have faced a mandatory minimum 37 years in prison for crimes that included orchestrating a shooting in which an innocent bystander was wounded.

He was released April 2, to serve the last four months of his sentence at an undisclosed location because his asthma put him in danger of the coronavirus.

(EDITOR’S NOTE: The original version of this post cited the original source of this story as a subway conductor; he is a train operator.)