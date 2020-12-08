Warnings of increases in package thefts this holiday season

NEW YORK — This time of year is ripe for the picking for criminals and the “Grinch” may not come in the form of a mean, green character wearing a Santa hat.

Rather, it’s likely a so-called porch pirate.

Travis Miller, VP of sales for leading security company ADT, says New York City is a prime target.

“New York City, where more orders are delivered than anywhere else in the country, over 90,000 packages a day are stolen or disappear without explanation,” said Miller.

Not only is it the holiday season, it’s also the year of COVID. With more people staying indoors and shopping online, home deliveries at an all-time high. Porch thefts has become a huge nationwide problem nationwide and it results in billions of dollars of losses every year.

“A survey recently exposed porch pirates have accounted for almost $5.4 billion in thefts over the past year, especially during this time of the season, both holidays and in the midst of the COVID environment,” said Miller. “We’re not only seeing more people do online shopping with holiday gifts, more people are purchasing every day essentials.”

Many incidents go under-reported, as many consumers will call the company they ordered from for a replacement before calling the police, or not calling the police at all.

“We’re seeing thieves be more brazen,” said Miller. “Some of our communities are reporting back to our ADT members porch thefts are taking place at different times during the day, 10 a.m., right in the middle of the day during broad daylight.”

When thieves snatch packages from your mailbox, porch or front door it’s usually a crime of opportunity. The best advice for consumers: remove the opportunity

“First and foremost is having eyes and ears when you’re away from the location,” said Miller.

That means installing cameras. Companies like ADT offer direct monitoring services but these days, video doorbells and other camera systems can easily be self-mounted. The presence of cameras could also serve as a deterrent to make porch pirates think twice about swiping your property.

Additionally, having video evidence will be helpful if you report the item stolen to the company you ordered from.

Other tips include:

Schedule a delivery so you can track exactly when the package arrives.

Have a neighbor retrieve the package if you’re not home

Arrange for the package to be left in another spot, such as a side door or back door, somewhere on the property that’s out of sight.

Request the package be delivered to a secure location, like a store on delivery site.

“The key is don’t make the package that’s on your porch or front door be welcoming for an intruder to approach,” said Miller. “The key is to try to get it off that porch as soon as possible.”

