Warm weather is good for local restaurants, though COVID-19 safety still a chief concern

NEW YORK — New Yorkers are reaping the benefits of the warmer weather by soaking up the sun at area parks and flocking to outdoor dining.

Many restaurateurs also welcome the mild temperatures amid pandemic restrictions.

It may not feel like winter’s coming, but with Thanksgiving just a couple weeks away, New Yorkers are giving thanks now — for the beautiful weather.

The warm sunshine is helping boost restaurants, which now rely on outdoor seating to make a profit; but health experts suggest this is not the time to loosen up on COVID-19 restrictions.

Ilili CEO Philippe Massoud said winter weather leads to a drop in sales.

Like all restaurants across the five boroughs, indoor dining at full capacity isn’t an option.

The city’s outdoor dining program allows more than 10,000 restaurants to set out tables and chairs on sidewalks and streets.

At La Pecora Bianca, an expanding outdoor dining scene means nearly 30 more seats. Employees admit, the plan works best when people can dine in the sunshine.

“I think every restaurant is battling to figure out how they’ll combat the colder winter months coming up, and the warm weather over the last week was a great gift,” said Dave Ferrara, director of operations at La Pecora Bianca.

As restaurateurs try to fill a void lost during the pandemic, positive COVID-19 cases surge nationwide.

Health experts remind people now’s not the time to take risks.

“Because it’s warmer outside people are feeling more free to go out with different groups of people, and hang out outdoors, at restaurants or at the parks, but this virus spreads so quickly,” said Dr. Eric Ascher, of Lenox Hill.

Ascher said being outside is a safer option, but beware of your surroundings.

“I think it’s important bars and restaurants are doing a good job with social distancing. Making sure people are wearing masks correctly,” said Ascher.

Increased sanitizing, employee temperature checks and masks are measures Massoud enforces at Ilili as a way to avoid a total shutdown.

“If everyone of your viewers wears masks all the time, we will survive; if you do not you’re hurting us all. We’re all in this together,” said Massoud.

Doctors also suggest some other warm weather activities, including activities in the park, like a socially distant picnic, where one can still support local businesses by choosing take out instead of dining in.