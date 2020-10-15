Wall Street exec Ray McGuire joins NYC mayor’s race

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR THE NEW YORK CITY POLICE FOUNDATION – Ray McGuire, Trustee, New York City Police Foundation, Susan Birnbaum, President & CEO, New York City Police Foundation, and H. Dale Hemmerdinger, Former Chairman of the Board, New York City Police Foundation, left to right, attend New York City Police Foundation’s “State of the NYPD” breakfast, Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, in New York. The New York City Police Foundation provides resources and support for innovative NYPD public safety and counterterrorism programs. (Diane Bondareff/AP Images for New York City Police Foundation)

NEW YORK — Raymond McGuire, a longtime Wall Street executive, has entered the race to be the next mayor of New York City.

The New York Times reported Thursday that McGuire told clients and colleagues at Citigroup, where he is a vice chairman, that he was leaving to focus on the 2021 mayor’s race.

If elected, the 63-year-old would be the city’s second Black mayor, and would lead a city economically battered by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Those who have announced include City Comptroller Scott Stringer, former U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Shaun Donovan and Maya Wiley, a civil rights lawyer, former de Blasio aide and MSNBC legal analyst.