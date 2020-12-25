Visiting NYC restaurants open for business on Christmas

NEW YORK — It has been a year of changing business plans and rolling with the punches.

Some restaurants in the city are hoping to attract business over the holidays. PIX11 News found a number of options for eating on Christmas Day.

At Barcha on 1st Avenue and East 113th Street, co-owners Gloribelle Perez and Walid Mrabet have been working every day since March. They stayed open to fill a steady stream of take out and delivery orders. The couple has blended their cultures and tastes from Tunisia and the Dominican Republic.

Gloribelle Perez says Barcha had been open five months when the pandemic hit and they quickly pivoted to focusing on takeout.

“Think like the customer. What do I want to eat? how do I want to feel?,” she says.

Walid Mrabet recommends the Honey Harissa wings, a crowd favorite.

“It’s local honey from New York and chili from my home country,” he says.

They look for ways to get creative and fresh customers. They’re active on social media and recently started bottling their sauce.