Virtual UN meeting saps NYC of yearly hubbub, cash infusion

A general view of United Nations headquarters on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. In 2020, which marks the 75th anniversary of the United Nations, the annual high-level meeting of world leaders around the U.N. General Assembly will be very different from years past because of the coronavirus pandemic. Leaders will not be traveling to the United Nations in New York for their addresses, which will be prerecorded. Most events related to the gathering will be held virtually. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — In a normal September, leaders of nations big and small would converge on New York this week.

But this year, the usual lineup of presidents, premiers, monarchs and other dignitaries won’t be sweeping into the city for the U.N. General Assembly’s annual top-level meeting and the conferences and hobnobbing that surround it.

The assembly has moved online because of the coronavirus.

The change is compounding the pandemic’s blows to the city’s economy and worldly esprit.