Virtual NYC Marathon: Tiki Barber, James Blake among runners, athletes participating

NEW YORK — An all-star group of professional runners, athletes and luminaries will compete in the 2020 Virtual TCS New York City Marathon.

This year’s in-person race, initially scheduled for Nov. 1, was canceled due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19.

Instead, competitors will participate by running 26.2 miles wherever they are in the world. The virtual race will be held between Oct. 17 and Nov. 1.

Here are the notables to keep an eye out for:

Tiki Barber – Former New York Giants running back, host of “Tiki and Tierney”

James Blake – Former tennis star, running in support of the James Blake Foundation

Stephanie Bruce – Two-time USA champion

Emily Sisson – Two-time USA champion

Deena Kastor – Olympic medalist, American marathon record-holder

Meb Keflezighi – Olympic silver medalist, New York City Marathon champion, running in support of NYRR Team for Kids

Tatyana McFadden – 17-time Paralympic medalist, five-time TCS New York City Marathon champion, NYRR Team for Kids Ambassador

Amy Robach – ABC News, “Good Morning America” co-host

Daniel Romanchuk -Two-time TCS New York City Marathon champion, first American and youngest TCS New York City Marathon champion in the men’s wheelchair division

Nev Schulman – Host and producer of MTV’s “Catfish,” NYRR Team for Kids Ambassador

Andrew Shue – Actor, star of “Melrose Place”