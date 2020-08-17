Virtual conventions create new security threats

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK CITY — With the Democratic National Convention almost entirely virtual, the event isto hackers who want to disrupt the process or further their own agenda. Cyber criminals are getting more and more sophisticated in disguising these types of attacks.

Against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic this summer, it became impossible to hold a traditional convention American politics are known for.

Instead, the DNC opened Monday night online. And as with everything online, cyber security issues are top of ming

Security expert Scott Schober is the author of “Hacked Again.”

“This is what I call an unconventional convention,” said Schober.

A large scale high-profile event like a livestream political convention is what hackers — both foreign and domestic — live for.

A key concern is a “DDOS” or distributed denial of service cyber attack.

“What they will really do is flood the site with so much traffic, it can even be legitimate traffic, it’s data and it overpowers the servers where it just can’t handle it and suddenly the live feed will go down or it will go blank,” said Schober, painting the terrifying scenario. “Those servers could easily be targeted just to cause disruption, then many people can’t watch it.”

Part of what the 2016 election cycle is remembered for is Russian hackers accessing DNC emails. Wikileaks then released a dump of internal correspondence, showing the party favored Hillary Clinton over Bernie Sanders. Schober said since that experience, the Democratic National Committee has beefed up security. However, you can never completely eliminate the risk.

“The problem is anytime you go to anything digital or virtual: email servers, the internet, those are vulnerabilities that cyber criminals know how to exploit,” said Schober.

The other area of great concern this convention: the delegates’ voting process via email.

“I think it actually could be a little bit worse and a little bit scarier because email can be manipulated,” warns Schober. “If they’re not encrypting it, if they’re not carefully double checking things, that could be intercepted, that could be altered, without anyone knowing.”

Another area of concern is spear-phishing. These are email attacks where cyber criminals try to get into someone’s account to send out emails purportedly from that person. The email is sent to a targeted group. The goal is to spread false information or use the email to try to get someone to reveal confidential information.

“There is some security checking that could be done to verify the validity of the email,” said Schober. “It still opens up Pandora’s box because the email process hasn’t officially been done as an effective way to handle voting.”