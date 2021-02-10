Violent week on NYC transit: Wave of attacks on city subways, buses

NEW YORK CITY — Safety in the New York City transit system is being called into question after a week-long string of attacks.

After multiple slashings came an uprovoked subway shoving and even an MTA bus driver knocked our by a two-by-four by a passenger, the NYPD said.

Five subway slashings

The first attack occurred the morning of Feb. 3, aboard a No. 6 train at the 42nd Street-Grand Central station, police said. A 22-year-old man was slashed in the face after asking another man to turn down his music, according to authorities. A 26-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault, the NYPD said.

The same morning, a 61-year-old man was slashed in the face with a box cutter on a Manhattan-bound L train, according to police. The suspect, in his late 20s, fled the train at the First Avenue station at 14th Street.

On the morning of Feb. 6, police said a 30-year-old man was slashed in the face during a dispute with another man on a J train at the Kosciuzcko Street station in Brooklyn.

Then on Feb. 7, a 33-year-old man suffered lacerations to his hands after a verbal argument escalated when an unknown man took out a knife at a subway station at Sutphin Boulevard and Archer Avenue, authorities said.

Later that same day, another man, who police said was “highly intoxicated,” was slashed in the face amid a dispute on a D train at Manhattan’s West Fourth Street station. The suspect fled and the 28-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to the NYPD.

No arrests had been made as of Wednesday morning in the four most-recent assaults.

Subway shoving

On Tuesday morning, a 54-year-old woman was pushed onto the subway tracks in a seemingly random attack at the 174th Street station, along the No. 2 and 5 lines, in the Bronx, police said.

The NYPD later released surveillance video of a woman they believe was responsible for the shoving. No arrest had been made as of the publishing of this story.

MTA bus driver attacked

Most recently on Tuesday, an MTA bus driver was hit and knocked out by a two-by-four when he confronted a passenger who had just spit on him, police said.

The 57-year-old driver suffered “seriously physical injury,” the NYPD said.

MTA spokesman Tim Minton called the attack “reprehensible and unacceptable.”

“We have asked the NYPD Chief of Patrol to form a special unit to focus only on bus routes and reducing the horrific assaults taking place against Bus Operators – instead of leaving it up to individual precincts,” said Tony Utano, president of the union representing transit workers.

No arrest had been made as of Wednesday morning.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).