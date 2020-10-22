Violent night: 3 dead, 7 wounded in overnight shootings across NYC, police say

A man was killed and five other people were wounded in a drive-by shooting in the Prospect Lefferts Gardens area of Brooklyn Wednesday night, Oct. 21, 2020, police say.

NEW YORK CITY — At least 10 people were victims of gun violence across New York City overnight, three of whom did not survive, according to the NYPD.

The string of shootings started just after 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Bedford-Stuyvesant section of Brooklyn.

Cops responding to a 911 call found a 28-year-old man shot multiple times on Herkimer Street, the NYPD said. EMS rushed the man to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. No arrests were made the the victim’s identity was pending proper family notification, police said.

The second shooting, arguably the bloodiest of the night, left one man dead and five people wounded in the Prospect Lefferts area of Brooklyn.

According to police, a white car pulled up on Hawthorne Street around 10:20 p.m. Wednesday and multiple gunmen opened fire before driving off. No arrests were made and the victims’ identities were not immediately released.

Then around 11:40 p.m., police in the Bronx responded to a 911 call discovered an unconscious 23-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head on Anderson Avenue, officials said.

EMS took the man to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police identified the victim as Aaron Santiago of the Bronx. No arrests were made.

About an hour later at 12:45 a.m., a man on Roosevelt Island was shot in the arm on Main Street in another apparent drive-by shooting, according to police. No arrests were made.

Hours later in the Bronx, authorities said a 32-year-old man was struck in the torso when gunfire rang out near the corner of East 181st Street and Valentine Avenue around 3:50 a.m.

The man told police he heart a shot and suddenly felt pain. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. No arrests were made as of Thursday morning.

The overnight rash of shootings comes nearly two months after the city saw a concerning summer spike in gun violence.

According to the NYPD, there were 242 shootings citywide in August, a 166% increase from the 91 shootings in August 2019.

In just one late-August weekend more than 30 people were wounded in at least 25 different shootings across the city.

Mayor Bill de Blasio at the time said the ongoing pandemic had unleashed a “perfect storm” in the city.

“We know that with the entire society on hold for months, all sorts of things got set in motion that were truly unusual,” de Blasio said.

“Despite all the continuing challenges, our NYPD officers are undaunted,” Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said back in August.