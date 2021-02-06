Video shows NYPD officer with Trump patches on uniform in defiance of department policy

NEW YORK CITY — The NYPD launched an investigation Saturday into a video that shows an officer with patches in support of former President Donald Trump pinned to the front of her uniform, which is against departmental policy.

The video, reportedly filmed Friday night during an anti-police protest in Brooklyn, shows the officer standing in a line of police as demonstrators heckle her for wearing the patches. One of the patches reads, “Trump, Make Enforcement Great Again,” the video shows.

Warning: The tweet below contains language that some may find offensive.

The officer was also filmed with her mask below her nose. At one point, she pulls her mask down and blows a kiss to someone taking her photo, the video shows.

The NYPD said in a statement on Saturday it is aware of the video and the officer was disciplined. No further information was given regarding the nature of the discipline.

Police Commissioner Dermot Shea retweeted the NYPD’s statement, adding: “Members of the NYPD must remain apolitical — it’s essential to public trust [and] officers’ ability to perform their jobs.”

It’s against NYPD policy for officers to wear anything political on their uniform or to make political statements while on-duty and representing the department.

An NYPD officer was suspended without pay in October after he was caught on video using the bullhorn in his marked police vehicle to shout “Trump 2020.”

At the time, Shea said the incident was “[100%] unacceptable. Period.”

“Law enforcement must remain apolitical, it is essential in our role to serve ALL New Yorkers regardless of any political beliefs,” Shea said in October. “It is essential for New Yorkers to trust their police.”