VIDEO: Large snake slithers onto NYC subway platform

NEW YORK CITY — “If you sssee sssomething, sssay sssomething,” the MTA said after a video surfaced that appears to show a snake on a New York City Transit subway platform.
The large, black snake was captured slithering on the platform of an unidentified above-ground station, the video posted to Twitter Sunday morning by user @TripleG_RTO.
The man who posted the chill-inducing footage said he’s a train operator. “Thought I have seen it all but this can’t be real,” he wrote.
He told PIX11 the station is located in Brooklyn but could not say exactly which station it was.
Being a #TrainOperator for @NYCTSubway I thought I have seen it all but this can’t be real @ClaytonGuse @progressiveact @danrivoli @danrivoli @dahvnyc @ScooterCasterNY @s_nessen @AvaPittmanTV @Ykaner89 pic.twitter.com/RB6zadM9BQ— Gomez (@TripleG_RTO) August 9, 2020
A man can be seen casually standing nearby, likely waiting for the next train. It is not clear if he was aware of the large creature just a few feet away from him.
It was not immediately known how the snake ended up on the platform.
“This is a new one for us,” the MTA wrote on Twitter Sunday night, adding that they are investigating after seeing the video.
“If you see a snake or any other suspicious reptiles, please immediately contact an MTA employee,” the transit authority advised.