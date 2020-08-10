VIDEO: Large snake slithers onto NYC subway platform

Still from a video of a large snake slithering on an unidentified New York City subway platform.

NEW YORK CITY — “If you sssee sssomething, sssay sssomething,” the MTA said after a video surfaced that appears to show a snake on a New York City Transit subway platform.

The large, black snake was captured slithering on the platform of an unidentified above-ground station, the video posted to Twitter Sunday morning by user @TripleG_RTO.

The man who posted the chill-inducing footage said he’s a train operator. “Thought I have seen it all but this can’t be real,” he wrote.

He told PIX11 the station is located in Brooklyn but could not say exactly which station it was.

A man can be seen casually standing nearby, likely waiting for the next train. It is not clear if he was aware of the large creature just a few feet away from him.

It was not immediately known how the snake ended up on the platform.

“This is a new one for us,” the MTA wrote on Twitter Sunday night, adding that they are investigating after seeing the video.

“If you see a snake or any other suspicious reptiles, please immediately contact an MTA employee,” the transit authority advised.