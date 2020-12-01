‘Very urgent situation’: NYC desperately needs blood donations, mayor says

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
YMCA locations are offering safe spaces for blood donations

NEW YORK CITY — The coronavirus pandemic has led to a drastic decrease in New York City’s blood supply, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday.

The city currently has a three-day supply of blood donations. An ideal blood supply is seven days, according to the mayor.

“This is really a very, very urgent situation,” de Blasio said. “So, we need you. We need you to lend a hand or, more accurately, to lend an arm and give blood.”

The New York Blood Center is launching a new campaign, “Give Blood NYC,” with the goal of 25,000 blood donations by New Year’s Eve.

Those who donate blood can enter to win one of 50 prizes, including:

  • Coaches’ Club tickets to the New York Jets’ home opener
  • VIP tour of the Empire State Building for the winner and five guests
  • Free Krispy Kreme doughnuts for a year

Winners will be randomly selected each Monday between Dec. 7 and Jan 4.

To enter, schedule an appointment to donate blood at nybc.org/donate. Then, visit nybc.org/GiveBloodNYC to enter the contest. While donating, snap a selfie, tag New York Blood Center on social media and use #GiveBloodNYC.

