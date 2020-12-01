Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge begins split tolling Tuesday

The Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort passes under the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge on its way to docking in New York on March 30, 2020.

NEW YORK CITY — The MTA is reminding motorists that split tolling on the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge went into effect Tuesday morning.

The split tolling went into effect 12 a.m. in accordance with federal law and the MTA Board’s approval.

Tolls will be collected in both directions, ending more than 30 years of federally mandated one-direction tolling on the bridge.

Motorists entering Staten Island and Brooklyn will be charged an effective rate of $6.12 of NY-issued E-ZPass users, $9.50 for tolls by mail, $2.75 post rebate for Staten Island residents and $1.70 for Staten Island carpool customers.

The effective toll for a round trip and the Staten Island resident discount remains unchanged.

Split tolling is expected to reduce the number of regional motorists who have cut through Staten Island in order to take advantage of the previous method of westbound-only toll collection, the MTA said.

The Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge is among the busiest bridges in the country, logging more than 215,000 vehicular crossings on weekdays prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information, click here.