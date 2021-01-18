Vaccine rollout problems continue with fears about supply for second shot

Sunset Park, Brooklyn. — More than 31 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been distributed across the country, but only 11 million people have received at least one dose.

And now there are fears vaccine supplies could run out before some eligible people get their first dose, and others get their second.

But still, some people in the tri-state are have experienced an easy process with no lines.

“It was great. Didn’t have to wait too long,” Chris Tarallo, who came to the Brooklyn Army Terminal with her granddaughter Veronica Brennan, told PIX11 News.

They were lucky. The Sunset Park site had just reopened after being shut down for days because they ran out of vaccines.

Others seniors across New York were still struggling with all the websites.

“Every time I went on a website, there were no appointments available. Then you’d run into someone and they’d say, ‘Did you get your shot and go this website,’” Diane Taublieb told PIX11 News.

Eventually she got the vaccine through Weill Cornell at the 168th Street Armory.

Now, Gov. Andrew Cuomo has sent a letter to the CEO of Pfizer asking them to sell directly to New York state.

“The federal government is in control of the supply. They must increase the supply,” Cuomo said at a news conference.

More than seven million New Yorkers are eligible for the vaccine, but only 350,000 doses are shipped to the state weekly.

It’s a similar situation in New Jersey: 400,000 doses are needed according to the New Jersey health commissioner, but the state is receiving only a quarter of that right now.

New York has opened two more vaccine distribution sites in the area, at Aqueduct Race Track Racing Hall in South Ozone Park, Queens and SUNY Stony Brook Innovation and Discovery Center in Stony Brook, New York.