Vaccine rollout begins at NY nursing homes; Moderna vaccine arrives in state

NEW YORK — The Moderna vaccine arrived in New York on Monday and nurse Arlene Ramirez at Northwell Health’s Long Island Jewish Valley Stream Hospital was one of the first people to receive it.

The first 346,200 doses of the Moderna vaccine began arriving in New York Monday and an additional 120,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine are expected this week, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. The state is expected to administer first doses of vaccines to residents and staff at 618 nursing homes across the state over the next few weeks.

“We’re now talking about who’s getting vaccinated, and let me be clear: there is no politics in the vaccination process,” Gov. Cuomo said. “This is entirely done by medical professionals and our hospitals have already vaccinated more people than any state in the nation.”

Over on the Upper East Side, 92-year-old Dino Sabatelli, who survived COVID-19 in the spring, was one of the first New York nursing home residents to be vaccinated. He’s one of the many nursing home residents hoping to be able to hug their loved ones again soon.

“I miss them very, very much,” he said about his family.

Sabatelli and Ramirez are among the more than 38,000 who’ve started the vaccination process in New York.

More than 18,000 doses were distributed in New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

“What we’re seeing is safe and effective vaccines that are going to change the entire reality and help us turn the situation around,” he said. “Not just one vaccine, but two, and we think more to come after that. So, there is some good news right there.”

Joe Biden also took a vaccine dose Monday.

Distribution in long-term care facilities will begin in New Jersey Next Monday, Dec. 28.