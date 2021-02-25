Vaccine hubs move out of middle schools as NYC students return to class

Teacher Lisa Egan receives the Moderna coronavirus vaccine at a clinic organized by New York City’s Department of Health on Jan. 11, 2021.

NEW YORK — Middle school students headed back to classrooms after months away on Thursday and, with their return, several COVID-19 vaccination hubs were forced to close.

The five impacted hubs were moved to new sites. Each one is located as close to the previous sites as possible.

Operations at the new sites began on Thursday. New Yorkers with appointments were notified of changes through text, call and email. There are also signs posted to redirect people.

The new locations for the five hubs are:



The site at Walton Educational School on Reservoir Avenue in the Bronx moved to Bronx High School of Science at 75 West 205 Street, Bronx 10468

The site at Adlai E. Stevenson High School on Lafayette Avenue in the Bronx moved to Morris High School Campus at1100 Boston Road, Bronx 10456

The site at Marta Valle Secondary School on Stanton Street in Manhattan moved to Essex Crossing at 244B Broome Street, New York 10002

The site at Wadleigh Campus on West 114 th in Manhattan moved to A Phillip Randolph Campus High School at 443 W 135th Street, New York 10031

The site at George Westinghouse Vocational School on Johnson Street in Brooklyn moved to Science Skills Center High School at 49 Flatbush Ave Ext, Brooklyn 11201