Unique ‘camp-in’ allowing children with cancer to experience summer camp in COVID-19 era

NEW YORK — It’s been a quiet summer for Leo Pacheco.

The 8-year-old from Hamilton Heights who is currently in remission for liver cancer has gone away to summer camp since he was four.

This year, due to the pandemic, that tradition was halted.

Not being able to have that in-person interaction with fellow campers and counselors is taking a toll on the whole family.

“I feel sad because I can’t do anything at that moment and the only thing I can do is ask others can you do a play date in a zoom meeting,” Leo’s mother, Loudes Tapia, explained to PIX11 News.

In an effort to break away from that routine that has become standard for many children like Leo, the Lollipop Theater Network — an organization that brings movie screenings and story time to hospitalized children — will be hosting its first ever “Ultimate Camp-In” this weekend.

As part of a partnership with Northwestern Mutual, patients and their families are treated to a one-of-a-kind virtual summer camp experience which includes an all-star cast of celebrity counselors, including “High School Musical” actress Monique Coleman

“I really hope that their imaginations are activated and that they feel connected and most importantly that they feel loved,” Coleman told PIX11 News ahead of Saturday’s event.

The actress and her peers will connect with campers to dance, sing, draw, and more.

While the children get to reconnect with their fellow campers, Coleman says taking part in the day long event gives her purpose.

“Instead of looking at these kids and feeling sad we need to look at these kids with an enormous amount of hope,” she said. “No matter what their situation is they still have so much value.”

The “Ultimate Camp-In” takes place this Saturday starting at 12:45 p.m.

To learn more about the lollipop theater network, visit their website.

