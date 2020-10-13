‘Unheard of service cuts’ possible at MTA unless agency gets federal funds, comptroller says

People in face masks ride the subway in Manhattan during the coronavirus pandemic, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020 in New York. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Motorists and mass transit riders in New York already facing fare and toll increases next year and in 2023 could face drastic service cuts if the federal government doesn’t help the Metropolitan Transportation Authority out of a gaping budget hole brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The agency also plans to increase tolls at its bridges and tunnels and reduce its administrative staff by nearly 3,000, according to a report issued Tuesday by New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli.

DiNapoli said the MTA plans to hike fares and tolls 4% in both March 2021 and March 2023.

“The MTA’s financial condition is dire,” DiNapoli said. “With ridership down, debt burden rising and no additional help likely from New York state or New York City, the MTA desperately needs an influx of federal funds or unheard of service cuts and workforce reductions will happen. Failure to fund the MTA now could disrupt maintenance and repairs and increase the MTA’s debt to suffocating levels that could take multiple generations to recover from.”

Ridership plummeted more than 90% on subways during the height of the pandemic, and riders have only slowly begun to return in recent months.

The MTA previously received funding help from the federal government. In March, the agency asked for $4 billion in aid. Then in May, the MTA asked for $3.9 billion more.

At the end of August, MTA Chairman and CEO Patrick Foye warned of severe problems if the agency didn’t receive receive $12 billion in additional federal aid.

“The survival of the MTA and the existence of millions of jobs in this region and across the country lies squarely in the hands of the federal government,” MTA Chairman and CEO Patrick Foye said at the time.

MTA Chief Financial Officer Robert Foran said service could be reduced on subways, buses and the Staten Island Railroad by up to 40 percent. The Long Island Railroad and Metro-North could be forced to reduce service up to 50 percent.

“More than a reliable subway or commuter train ride is at stake,” DiNapoli said. “Washington needs to step up to help the MTA if our regional economy is going to fully recover.”